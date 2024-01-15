Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
We had substantial rain over the last few days (around 150mm). Cameras have been fine since I mounted a month or so ago but this morning I noticed the RLC-1212A making a beeping type of sound. And neither camera is showing in the app. I plugged another camera in to another port and it's working fine.Searching here leads me to wonder if there is an issue with the rain and perhaps the reset b**ton. I used the included bits to waterproof the ethernet cable but nothing was mentioned about the reset and power cables.The rain is abating - is it likely the cameras will be okay? And if they are should I be using silicone tape to waterproof the reset and power cables? Or use something else?I have another 4 cameras that are mounted but not cabled yet. Hopefully these are okay.
@user_780488697958579_780488697958579 Of course all cables should be protected from moisture and rain. Use amalgamated tape and preferably put them in an IP 55 junction box.
@joseph_1979 I'm not sure about the "of course they should be". The only thing mentioned in the manual is the waterproofing of the UTP cable. Given the number of people who have had the same issue sounds like I'm not alone in following the manual.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!