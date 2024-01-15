Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
HelloReolink write in the new App Update: "Calling via doorbell ring on doorbell divices supportet". Can anyone tell me how i have to setup this function? I can not found new settings.Thans,Dave
@davesch_751554035114200 yeah how to set up:1.) remove app.2.) never trust Re(al)o(C**p)Link. the wording is their to make people believe that they actually added to gain more customers but it really isn't there. just like the changing notification sounds for separate devices such as doorbell that they said they added to jan 10 ver but isn't added at all.
@davesch_751554035114200 I made a post a few days ago talking about it and even talked about screen real estate being wasted on tablets in portrait mode also the live view and watching recorded footage in portrait mode has gotten smaller. Reolink doesn't know what the f they are doing.
I don't understand why it's taking nearly a year to upgrade the firmware and still no results how hard can it be to actually upgrade the firmware do we know when someone is pressing the doorbell and not detectedthe worst thing I ever done was move from a ring doorbell to a Reolink doorbell
@user_746623229407444_746623229407444 even with a firmware update it probably wouldn't work as it also needs to be implemented in app as well and we all can see their devs have no clue what they are doing.
Befor that I had a Netatmo doorbell. There were also problems there and it wasn`t stable enough... otherwise I`m very satisfied with the quality and connection (poe)
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!