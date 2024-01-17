Reolink Year in Review 2023
Ciao , è dalla versione 8.8.4 che non posso aggiornare il client perchè non vedo più il LIVE .La versione 8.8.4 è di una lentezza impressionante !La mia macchina è :ACER NITRO 5 AN 516 i7 - 9750h 2.60GHZWINDOWS 11 64 BitVideoIntel UHD Graphics 630NVIDIA GeFoce GTX 1650Qualcuno ha avuto problema simile o ha trovato una soluzione ?Grazie
@iallinoro_169065503625461 First try to disable the hardware acceleration first from the main menu. If it doesn't solve the issue then follow the solution in https://community.reolink.com/topic/4559/reolink-client-app-black-blank-screen-on-startup-fix-windows-11
