Your ReoLink client might open to a blank screen if you have a windows 11 computer with iris xe display drivers.Navigate to your C:\ drive folder, and SHOW HIDDEN items in the View settings. Find and go to: C:\user\<yourusername>\AppData\Roaming\reolink Open up the userSettings file in Notepad. Right click userSettings and open with Notepad. Scroll until you see the hardware-acceleration key in the list.Specifically it will say {"key":"hardware-acceleration","type":"boolean","value":true,"_id":"SC7vYAO3Jz5CRFqs"}(the ID part might be different on your computer)Change the word true to false - dont change anything else, save the file, exit and reopen reolink client. It will look like: {"key":"hardware-acceleration","type":"boolean","value":false,"_id"SC7vYAO3Jz5CRFqs"} (again, only change true to false, the ending might be a little bit different on your computer)The reolink client should now open and stream your cameras
@user_634252559302720_634252559302720 Exactly. I provided this info weeks ago. If the application runs then they can do this from the application menu.
@joseph-chircop_497308027822318 i wanted to repost it in its own thread for the search results- the fix's posted are too hard to find and have to sift through alot of results before finding this solution. hopefully the google gods will index this higher for people to find it.
Found this using a google search, changed it from true to false, and it worked great for me, Thanks for the help!
IMHO there is an even easier method. Since the client is crashing trying to process a video stream, simply disable WiFi and/or Ethernet, then start the client. It won't crash since there are no streams available to process. You can then leisurely navigate to Settings to disable Hardware Decoding First.
@user_645880601444421_645880601444421 A second related method is to start the client and click on Playback as fast as you can. If you are successful, you'll circumvent initial stream processing and have ample time to disable Hardware Decoding First. Might have to make several attempts before you get good at it
@user_645880601444421_645880601444421 Finally found on Google and it fixed the issue. Thanks for the post
Perfect solution to the problem! Thank you!
Thank you for this post. It fixed the problem!
I'm new to this. I get audio but no video in the Reoling Client Live View Window, and when I open userSettings in Notepad, it is blank. I use Windows 7 and cannot upgrade for reasons that I'd rather not explain. Is there a solution to this?
@user_736172177559766_736172177559766 Download and istall DirectX redist(June 2010).
This is what worked for me, in my case, I have an RTX 3090Ti just launch the Nvidia Control Panel and under 3D Settings select Manage 3D settings on the upper left, then the Manage 3D Settings box will appear, scroll down about mid ways and click on Multi-Frame Sampled AA (MFAA) till the On or Off drop down selection apears, select Off, then just scroll down and hit Apply, I tried turning it back on and got the Black Screen, turned it off and the Live Video tiles appeared, tried this at least 5 times so there is no doubt this was my issue, help this helps
