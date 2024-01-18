Reolink Year in Review 2023
HiI'm a bit baffled with the setup of a new RLC1212A.Took it out of the box, plugged in my PoE switch, it's starting up correctly, then using the iOS app, I add the camera, scan the QR code, and here it's displaying a screen "Access device" asking for the username/pa*sword (it's NOT the screen requesting to create the admin user).I tried to leave the pa*sword blank, I tried "admin", "pa*sword", but always getting "wrong username or pa*sword".I tried several time to hold the reset b**ton for factory reset. I hear the little jingle meaning it's resetting, but when trying again the setup, same thing, it's not asking me to create a username/pa*sword as it states in the instructions, it seems to want an existing username/pa*sword.I have several other PoE cameras and never seen this. Am I missing something obvious ?
@seb_526812765704330 Are your cameras connected to an NVR? From the client, add the camera using UID (can be seen on the QR code stciker).
@joseph_1979 I'm connecting directly to the app for the moment, it's not connected to a NVR.I did try to add using the UID, but I'm getting this "Access device" screen after that, not the "Create a login pa*sword" screen as I would expect
Well... looks like it's solved.What happened is that when I plugged the camera on the switch, the NVR automatically added it, which I didn't realize, but on the app side it doesn't see that during the initialization process it seems.So I still don't know what pa*sword it wanted me to enter, but I followed the advice from reolink support: deactivated the auto add camera on the NVR and removed the camera from the list, then reset the camera. After that the app was able to initialize as normal.I could then re-add the camera to the NVR as a second step.
