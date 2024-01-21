Reolink Year in Review 2023
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Reolink App v4.41 Released
I suspect this camera has an inbuilt reboot schedule for the early hours of a Sunday. Because afterwards it is always significantly out of focus. Typically around 119 when it needs to be 132 on the PC app manual refocus So I have to manually adjust the focus on the appBecause of its location, I have the camera on maximum zoom
@tomselbyuk_331910860959874 Yes, the default is set on Sunday at 02:00. Using the Windows client go to system/maintenance and you can disable or change it.
