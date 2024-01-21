Reolink Year in Review 2023
Just installed a Trackmix Poe to Nvr all worked fine updated firmware on trackmix and NvrAt first I had dual view in the windows client (I messed up I deleted one of the dual view at the Nvr as i thought it was a glitch)I got dual view back on the Nvr/monitor but can seam to get it back on the windows client I have 4 cameras and a doorbell but only 1 lens can be seen in the client NvrI have done a hard reset with still no joyany help would be appreciated
@user_746623229407444_746623229407444 Delete it and add it again
