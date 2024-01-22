Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I just upgraded the Client to 8.15.6 from 8.14.2 and STILL NO SOUND. I chatted with Tech Support but they could not (and would not) solve my problem. It seems I am the only one in the world having this problem. Imagine that.
@arterton_377256427802856 What is the sound issue? not recording or cant hear anything from the client?was this issue happening with previous version?
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!