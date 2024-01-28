Reolink Year in Review 2023
HI,I have 4 RLC-842A on Firmware v3.1.0.989_22051917. When I disable Audio recording next time I check it has re-enabled itself. This is very frustrating and a legal issue as it is illegal to record somebody without their permission where I live.I have tried resetting after turning it off and it is still off after power-up. I have no idea how long it takes to re-enable.They are on the latest firmware.Any Ideas as I am about to take them apart and physically disconnect the microphone.
