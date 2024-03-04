Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.43 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Unless the device is logged into the ADMIN account!!This started happening on all my devices (6 [censored]orted camera's) about a week ago and I discovered the above work-around (admin) after lot's of testing plus I had a notion I had read someone thinking that before but I don't recall where.I also found I have to delete and re-load some camera's to get the screen to show all the menu options!Ohh almost forgot, camera options selected by PC application do not tally with those selected by mobile devices, nor one mobile device to another, what a lovely mess!!
@user_654306224615431_654306224615431 In the past I had one or two issues with push notifications. One was on Argus 2 and I resolved it by restoring the cameras. I was not on site and so had no means of capturing any traces.On the second occurrence I was on site and so I captures some traces at the router and the smartphone. So when I activated push notification from my smartphone, the client request a token from Google FCM and it is provided in the response message. Then it sends the token to Reolink message application server. So far so good. When the camera detected motion, an alert message was sent to the pushx.reolink.com application server. However, the push message notification was not being sent by Google FCM. At the same time I was receiving push notifications for other applications. So I concluded that the issue was at Reolink message application server. It turned out that they were doing some upgrades on these servers. I told them to inform customers of any planned maintenance.Thereafter I didn't had any further issues on push notifications other than the tone which sometimes they mistakenly change during the upgrade.And yes they need to be more consistent between clients. Why I cannot enable/disable ports from the Android client or change the restart time? I informed support several times.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!