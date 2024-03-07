Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.43 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I have two RLC-810WA cameras and I noticed that the spotlights come on during the day on one camera when there's movement in front of the camera. Both cameras are set to Smart Night Mode.
@email_525317533946102 maybe a defective light sensor. Can you restore the camera by clicking RESTORE? Note that the WIFI settings are not lost.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!