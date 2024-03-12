Reolink Year in Review 2023
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Reolink App v4.43 Released
I finally got a chance to download the 4.43.0.5 android app and it works great on my phone BUT I also have it on a tablet and it functions that same however the display has changed. It used to be full screen and now it has a border on the left side thus rendering the screen as small as my cell phone. I will try to attach a screenshot to show it.This is not good because the entire reason that I use the tablet is so that the image is larger and I can see it without my gl[censored]es. Worked great until this last version update. Is there a way that I can get it back to full screen?
@reocam_448003255267488 I suggest you to email support on support @ reolink . com (delete spaces as site restricts email addresses)
