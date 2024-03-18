Reolink Year in Review 2023
Has anyone noticed the sound level from this NVR is very low either from the Audio jack or the HDMI jack. Using the HDMI to the TV I need to have the TV volume almost at maximum to hear anything. Yes the sound is ticked ON or I would get no sound at all. This is the same on live view or playback.
@user_756125119496374_756125119496374 Did you check if there is any newer fw for the NVR? Go to their download site or email support on support(@) reolink(dot)com
@joseph_1979 Yes, I have the latest firmware which I downloaded to try to fix this problem. It is v3.3.0.282_23103128. I was hoping someone had successfully used the sound output using the RCA plug or the HDMI and found the volume ok, in which case my NVR could be faulty. I know it is soft because if I plug the output of my PC into my sound system it is heaps loud. I then leave the sound system on the same setting and plug in the DVR and it is way soft. (only one at a time of course) Maybe someone else could try that same test. Also though, if I access the DVR with the client on my PC the volume is fine. As a technician myself it just seems there could be something wrong in the sound output part of the DVR.
