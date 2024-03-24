Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.43 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
So here in the UK daylight saving time doesn't start until the last Sunday in March. Only my E1 Outdoor Pro seems to recognise that. Both E1 Pros and the Trackmix have all decided that it is now summertime - a week early. And yet the settings seem the same. Network protocol time, synchronise, etc Al my other smart devices get it right - eg Hue, Samsung Smarthings, the smart central heating etc but it always seems to be Reolink cameras that I have the problem with
@tomselbyuk_331910860959874 I just wanted to add that whilst there is a setting on the Android app to synchronise with the phone time, that only works if you first connect to the cameras via the phone app after a time change (either wrong change or correct change). When Reolink wrongly changes to DST and you connect via the PC app, you just get wrong times. And then when accessing the cameras on the phone the times still appear wrong (this is my understanding)Please note that the UK rules for DST are very simple and haven't changed since 1971. The clocks go back the last Sunday in March and go forward the last Sunday in October. It really isn't difficult!
I can confirm same for RLC-511WA, E1 Outdoor, Argus 3 Pro and TrackMix LTE. All went to DST a week early in Eastern European timezone.
@maxuline What is the time zone selected? From system/time
@joseph_1979 GMT +02:00 (Athens, Jerusalem, Istanbul)And interestingly the rule for beginning of DST was correct in camera. The ending time had a mistake instead, it was set to end on 4th Sunday of October. With 31 days, October can easily have 5 Sundays, so 4th isn't necessarily the last one.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!