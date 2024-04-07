Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Reolink App v4.44 Released
RLN8-410 New firmware v3.4.0.304_24031817 no zoon for Trackmix poe from the windows Client any on help please ?
@user_746623229407444_746623229407444 I am having the same issue with my RLN8-410 and the new firmware V3.4.0.304_24031817. My cameras are the Trackmix Wifi and I am connected directly to the NVR. I have had to revert back to the previous firmware V3.3.0.226_23031632 to restore the live zoom function.I hope they can find their mistake and correct it with a new updated firmware version.
