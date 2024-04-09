Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Just updated your software and it now says no device found but when I try and add my camera it says it already exists!
@user_810664762626250_810664762626250 which version did you upgrade from? Some have had this issue when updating from a BETA or 32bit version.Check and uninstall the old version if it is still listed
@user_810664762626250_810664762626250 Uninstall all Reolink clients and then re-install the v8.15.6. 32 bit client is installed under Program Files (x86) and the 64bit client under Program Files. Ensure that after uninstall there are no such Reolink folders.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!