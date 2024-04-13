Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I have the windows app always on and displayed on a monitor in my home but occasionally one of my three wifi cameras loses connection temporarily so the video freezes of course and there's a play [censored]on in the middle of the screen. The bigger problem for me is that clicking the Play [censored]on doesn't make the video resume. I always have to close and re-open the program to make the video come back. When this happens, it always shows that the camera was connected when I was clicking Play. Could something be changed or tweaked in the program to resume play without closing the program?
