Over the last 6 months I have noticed several glitches and encountered issues that haven't existed before, there are several bugs in the updated software version 8.15.6 to the point that I have reverted to software version 8.8.It takes a long time for cameras to connect if they ever do, all I get is a connecting, and nothing happens sometimes for hours and I just give up.Also, cameras are mixed with other systems, e.g (a camera from one client will show in another client's view on the mobile app).Rolink has been my go-to system for the last 4 years, thus far I have commissioned over (30)- 8 and 16-channel NVRs, and shy of 100 stand-alone IP SD-card cameras, I have considered trying another.
@user_812858598310079_812858598310079 I have been using the client v8.15.6 for quite some time and have none of the issues you have mentioned. It won't take more than 3s to get to the live view of both local and remote cams (directly).Versions 8.1X.Y are 64bit clients. Try to uninstall both (32bit and 64 bit) and re-install the 64bit. Then add the cameras.
