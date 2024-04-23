Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I have an E1 that sometimes won't turn left or right. I have to get a ladder out to turn it by hand, and after I move it like that just a little, it works remotely but the problem has come back at least two times. It doesn't feel like there's a point where it sticks so I don't know what the problem is. Most of the problems I've had with your cameras require using a ladder and sometimes having to drive to a remote location with the ladder. It's the worst part about dealing with your cameras' problems.
@email_525317533946102 I suggest you to take it up with their support on support(@)reolink(dot)comI have E1 OD and Trackmix with auto tracking and sometimes they don't revert to their guard position. So i have to manually set it again. Problem is with the gear mechanism. My solution was to disable autotracking as these are on my remote summer house.Note that E1s are known to suffer from this problem.
