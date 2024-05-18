Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hi guys,I want to connect the Reolink E1 Zoom to powerbank and charge power bank at the same time. It's DC 5V and 1A and should be possible.Does anyone know which "USB to hollow plug" works and where I could buy that?Thanks...P.S: Do I have to chose a wire that is limited to 1 A because power bank can deliver 2.1A?
There should be nothing wrong with connecting the E1 camera to a power bank using a USB cable with the proper connector on each end. Most Reolink cameras use micro USB for the power connector. Power banks vary. I have some with USB Type A, some with micro USB, some with USB type C.Of course the power bank can be charging at the same time.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!