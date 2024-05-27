Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Hi everyone!Remember the owl post from a few days ago? Many of you had great guesses, and today, we're revealing the answer—it's our Argus 4 Pro, the Industry-leading Battery-powered Security Camera!Key Features:● 180° Field of View● 4K UHD Resolution● All-day Color Vision Powered by ColorX Technology● Wi-Fi 6Exciting Pre-Order Activities:Exclusive Pre-Order Offer: Buy a $1 coupon and get $50 off!Referral Privileges: Share and earn a 6% off general coupon and 6% commission.Subscribe & Win: Subscribe for a chance to win an Argus 4 Pro!Learn more about the Argus 4 Pro and our pre-order activities: https://reolink.club/Argus4ProPreOrder-COM
@reolinkshayla Excellent. More enhanced kinky products. However, please ask your sw dev team to evolve more on the software aspect.
