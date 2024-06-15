Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Hello support, I have been waiting to purchase a ptz camera ( probably 3 actually) for over a year now. The reason being that I like the reolink cameras and now the new RLC823 s2 but I have been put off by the fact that the issues raised by other customers who bought the rlc823a with the fact it didn't autotrack whilst discovering a person or car in patrol mode and then return to patrol mode a short while after ending the object tracking. I would like to ask if these features have finally been addressed or are still ongoing as this would be one of the main reasons for me to buy this camera. If it has been addressed great, but if it hasn't are you likely to solve the issue soon or should I buy another camera that does.ThanksJim
@user_834400523198657_834400523198657 I don't have any of these cams. I suggest you to email support on support @ reolink . Com.
