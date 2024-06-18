Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I have a RLN8-410 and from the NVR (not remotely) it freezes and locks up when entering settings. Obviously, I don't login from console very often but very concerning. I can access settings from remote IP or App. emailed support and they suggested changing aspect ratio 16:9 but if I can't get into settings? they said it's on monitor not within NVR. I have tried three monitors and changed out VGA cable as well as tried HDMI cable and there is no aspect ratio and still locks up. I think this is a Firmware bug v3.4.0.293_24010832, as obviously I setup camera and did initial setup and the only thing that has changed it firmware.Notice: Menu is not visableClick Settings and Locks up.INFO:Model: RLN8-410Build No.: build 24010832Hardware No.: N2MB02Config Version: v3.0.0.0Firmware Version: v3.4.0.293_24010832Details: NVR66088104001000200000
@jimbrown-net Same here. The only resolution I found was to do a factory reset and configure the NVR again. Everything works now. A new firmware update was just released on June 11 for my hardware version (N7MB01), so updating that now hoping the bug is fixed it doesn't happen again.
