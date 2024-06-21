Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hey guys!We've been listening to your valuable feedback and know that many of our users have been eagerly awaiting NVR support for battery cameras. We are thrilled to announce that our latest 4.46 version brings you what you want, creating more flexibility and convenience for you! Make sure you have the latest firmware installed and dive into a whole new level of Reolink experience. Head over to Google Play or Apple Store to download the app and stay ahead of the game.● For detailed NVR hardware versions and supported IPC model information, please refer to: https://reolink.club/APP446-Com6.● RLN12W's firmware update is expected to be available by the end of June. Hang in there, and we'll keep you posted!● Note: The app adopts a grayscale release strategy, so the update time will differ in different regionsHow do you like the Reolink App V4.46 update? Share your upgraded security system experience with us!
Have been running this version on Samsung phones with no issues. Dont have a NVR so havent tried those features out, but so far app is stable.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!