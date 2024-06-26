Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I've seen some pretty old postings about wireless mice and Reolink NVRs and so I thought I'd make a fresh comment / question.I keep my NVR out of sight about 15-20 feet from my monitor/TV screen that is wall mounted. I have a wireless trackball working with the NVR using the provided USB 2.4Gz radio that comes with the trackball. However, the range is about 10' and a PITA to use.
Anyway, that's my experience. If anyone has any Bluetooth suggestions, I would love to hear them.Thanks!
@user_838347292926089_838347292926089 bluetooth driver not included in the embedded Linux. Submit a request to support.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!