As you can see I have setup the Doorbell Wifi version. It was a pain to set it up (wont scan the wifi qr code). But i did it. Now i have two streams one directly from the doorbell over wifi and one through the NVR. However whenever I get a call on pushing the [censored]on, i cant hear any audio from the visitor. Even the push to talk does not work (50%) since i cannot hear audio from the bell. The bell does hear audio from my phone. Now i tried the push to talk through the NVR stream and that worked! Audio from both ways! Have spent 2 hrs. With customer support and they dont know what to do either. Can either of you fine people help me out here?NOTE: When I used tap to talk on the PC client, I can hear audio form the bell. Its the phone apps that I do not hear audio from the bell during tap to talk or when someone rings the bell
@user_836958064107727_836958064107727 What is the fw version? Are you using the Samsung S24?
