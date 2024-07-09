Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I am trying to connect a Reolink doorbell to a RLN8-410 NVR, N3MB01, Firmware v3.0.0.173_22041117. I have read another post on this but that solution didn't help me.When I go throught the set-up process in the iOS app (as instructed) I can see the doorbell on the iOS app, but it is a stand alone device and not through the NVR. On the windows client for the NVR, I can see it greyed out but I can't connect to it. Stepping slowly through set-up, I can see it connects to the NVR correctly up until I create an admin password in the app. It looks like the iOS app knows about the password, but the NVR doesn't. I factory reset the door bell and rebooted the NVR but this didn't help, it only unpaired the chime which won't pair again. Regards Roland
@rol_640066282610764 The only way to add a camera to a Reolink NVR is at the NVR console. You need to connect a monitor and a mouse to the NVR and add it there. You can't add cameras in the app or web UI.And make sure you have the recent fw on both the NVR and doorbell. Go to Reollnk Download Center and check them out.
