Hi everyone!I'm Daisy, a new member of the Reolink Social Media Team, and I'm thrilled to join the ever-growing Reolink camera family. Some of you may already know me as I've been actively involved in the community for some time now.As we move forward, I'll continue to pour my energy into developing our community. You can expect some exciting updates, including sneak peeks of new products, software and firmware improvements, interactive posts that'll get you engaged, and prompt responses to your queries. I'm here to help maintain a positive and welcoming atmosphere where everyone feels connected and supported. So, if you ever need any assistance or have amazing ideas to share, don't hesitate to reach out to me. I'm here for you!I look forward the strong bonds we'll form and the remarkable growth we'll achieve as a community. Together, let's make this place even more incredible.
It would improve the community forum a lot if Reolink would eliminate the dozens of bogus marketing posts that appear every day. Hire some teenager to watch the community and delete these posts as soon as they appear. (and kill the accounts that post them). Instead of every user individually skipping over posts, just make them disappear!I am getting very close to the point of saying, "the heck with this" and never visiting this forum again. If enough frequent contributors give up, there will be no one left to help anyone.
@crimp-on_62210811129 I fully agree with you. It seems that there is no technical guy checking the posts and correct bugs in this forum. There were times where I had to rewrite my comment three times as it is not accepted. Even external URLs and email addresses are not accepted. Sometimes even there is restriction on length esp if one includes a photo. This doesn't happen at Reddit and there are a lot of contributors not like here. I do contribute too. There are 2 moderators who test most of the units and so they have the necessary experience to answer queries, 3 super users, Reolinkers, 3 Reolink employees, etc. I mostly reply to queries based on my technical knowledge and the specs of each unit (from their website). I do this in my free time as I am very busy with mega projects.I used to block the IPs but they change it. I told Reolink to change the login procedure. Use 2FA with the code send to the mobile.
