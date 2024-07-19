Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hello everyone!The APP 4.47 is released, packed with multiple optimizations for hubs, doorbells, NVRs, firmware, and more. Let's dive into the details:● Home Hub: IP cameras connected to the hub can switch to the local WiFi network to which the hub is connected.● Doorbell: The "Status LED" is now called the "Indicator Light". The battery doorbell has added a Status LED feature to control the on/off of its top indicator light.● NVR and Power Supply Products: Several basic service options are introduced to enhance your experience.● Android Adaptation: Now supports full-screen landscape playback.● Firmware: Device information will display the AI version and enable standalone upgrades.Note: The APP adopts a grayscale release strategy, so the update time will differ in different regions. Simply put, it might take a while to appear in your app store.Update your app now and explore the enhanced features: https://reolink.club/DownloadCenter-Com6 What would you like to see in future updates? We would love to hear from you!
@reolink-daisy I did update to 4.47.0.5 from 4.47.0.4 and would say didn't encounter any major issues. What I noticed is that the audio is slightly less clearer and volume is a bit low. As what should be added, I refer to the guy in Reddit who listed what features should be implemented.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!