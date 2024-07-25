Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Good day everyone!Great news for all Home Hub users! Now you are no longer limited to the App and can also operate through our latest Client. Here are the main updates in this version:● Home Hub Compatibility: ○ Added support for sharing devices under the Home Hub. ○ Added encryption and decryption for recorded files.● Playback Optimization: ○ Removed the scheduled filtering option. ○ Clarified filter content.● Bug Fixes: Fixed occasional green screens and other bugs.Download or update your Client to enjoy more flexibility: https://reolink.club/DownloadCenter-Com6If you have any questions, feel free to ask in the comments!
@reolink-daisy Well Done. Thanks for the update. We need to see more features which we have requested.
Nothing new for Mac since March 2023 Still 8.8.5
