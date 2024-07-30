Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I have an RLC-830A and I'm using the iOS app. Although I am getting used the app. One thing I am finding extremely annoying is that for example if there is a person/animal/vehicle detected and the motion recording gets triggered, it starts recording and I get the first notification to say for example person detected. However, this is where it becomes annoying because while that recording is happening and during that recording if a another object like a car is detected then i get another alert notification for the same recording, and then if a person is detected again, i will get another person is detected notification. At times I can get 6 or 7 notifications all related to the same recording. Is there no way just to have only the first notification to be sent that triggered the recording only? because then when I open the recording I will be able to see the icons to see what sort of objects were detected. It's just unnecessary to have this many notifications per recording. I've used Ring, Netatmo and other brands and I only had 1 notification per recording event.
@ahmed24_792373287792775 It is how it is designed. You may submit your request to support. I record person, animals and vehicle but I am only interested in receiving push notification message for person.
