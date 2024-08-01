Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I recently changed internet providers, i have 2 Reolink Argus PT solar powered outdoor cameras. One camera connected to the new wireless with no problem but it stays off-line until you open the app for live view? The second camera will not reset --reset button will not reset either? Is there a way to hard reset?
@home_661149347971176 What do you mean stays-off? Can you elaborate?To do a hard reset follow this link https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360006944693-How-to-Reset-Argus-PT-Series/Try to get the camera near the router and start again.
