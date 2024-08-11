Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Does anyone else have problems with 8.16.8 Windows Client?Mine stop working, all cameras just stop working, i have to close it, end task and opening it again.I also have note when i go to end task, Reolink is using 100% GPU.
@tinchotommy_222364008116413 No I haven't any issue. Go to main menu of the client and disable Hardware Decoding First.
@tinchotommy_222364008116413 Hardware decoding is enabled on my Windows Client 8.16.8. No problems.only 10 camerasWindows 11Nvidia Geoforce GTX 1660 SuperReolink Client using less than 10% CPUI do not keep a ton of camera windows open at the same time. Nor do I leave the Reolink Client running constantly.
