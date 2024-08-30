Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
What is the most recent hardware version of the RLN8-410? Is it the N7MB01? I want to make sure I don't again buy an outdated version from Amazon.
@campbell_99 Wow "again"? You mean you bought an NVR and it was an older hardware?One of the recent new camera offerings had me trying to figure-out whether it was compatible with my own RLN8-410 and while I eventually found somewhere buried on this website that it WASN'T, I had a heckuva time finding that info.Someone at Reolink needs to spend a few hours-or-days figuring out how to easiliy advise customers what is compatible and what is not.
@tomsreolink Exactly! For example, why was the N3MB01 hardware version even available to be bought on Amazon when the N7MB01 version existed or was about to be released? Why wasn't there a note on the product page warning that the N3MB01 version was not the latest version? Unacceptable.
