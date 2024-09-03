Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
When watching the live feed or playback with the TrackMix, there is no option to switch the feeds between High/Low res like there is on my other cameras. The icon is just not there.I'm not sure if that's recent, because I think I remember being able to do that previously... Or has the option moved somewhere else for this type of camera ?
@seb_526812765704330 Just select the wide view only and you can set it.
@joseph_1979 How do I select one particular feed ? I tried to tap/double-tap on one in the live view, but it just zooms in/out and leaves the 2 feeds
