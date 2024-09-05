Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I never post to thank a company for a product that works as it should, but nowadays I think that deserves a post. I bought my REO complete NVR system back in 2021 and I have to say that I was not expecting much. It was way less expansive than others but I figured I'd give it a shot. Well I tried it and I was very pleasantly surprised. The system was easy to set up and did everything that I wanted. Video quality was better than I expected and recordings have been great and just what I hoped for. Alerts to my phone work great.Now, 4 years later, and everything is still going great. All 8 cameras are still working and NVR has been recording for 4 years straight 24hrs a day with no problems! Looks like there are no more firmware updates but I guess that is to be expected after this amount of time. And I guess they are not needed anyway since everything is working perfectly. What's to fix?So just wanted to say thank you for a great system at a good price that does what it says it is going to do and lasts.
