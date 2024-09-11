Reolink updates
Hello!Unfortunately I have problems with two new cameras (Reolink Duo 2 POE).Existing hardware:1x NVR Reolink RLN16-410 V2 | 16 channels6x Reolink RLC-820A and RLC-822a (2 years old)2x Reolink Duo 2 POE (newly purchased)Mobile phone:On the mobile phone (Apple iPhone) the live video of all cameras and the playback of older recordings works perfectly.NVR:But the live video of the two cameras (Reolink Duo 2 POE) on the NVR remains a black screen. Older recordings are also a black screen when played.What can I do?Best regards from Germany,Robert
@robert_5420 What is the fw of your NVR? Check out this link https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/4410520891033-Which-NVR-Can-Work-with-Reolink-Duo-WiFi-PoE-/?source=search"Please note that if your Duo 2 WiFi/PoE works with an NVR with Hw_H3MB18 Hw_N3MB01, and Hw_N2MB02 hardware, you need to upgrade your NVR's firmware to the latest version to view the video, and it can only support max. 6MP video resolution.The decoding width of Hw_H3MB18 Hw_N3MB01, and Hw_N2MB02 hardware is 4096. Therefore, if you set the mainstream resolution as 4608*1728, the image cannot be displayed on full screen successfully. It is recommended to set the mainstream resolution as 4096*1536."Ensure you have the latest fw on both DUO 2 and NVR. Go to their Reolink Download Center and check them out.
