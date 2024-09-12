Reolink updates
Good day.After our recent rebranding, the latest update of the Reolink APP has arrived. Let's take a quick look at what's new:● Updated brand logo and visuals in the app.● Supports turning Sleep Mode on/off remotely. When the device is in Sleep Mode, it cannot preview or record, which is similar to being turned off but saves users from manually cutting the power. The device can be turned on whenever needed.● Full-screen landscape mode for iOS.● Home HUB features: IPC connected to the Hub now supports email snapshots; Hub WiFi settings can now be edited, including username, password, and WiFi name.Head over to update and enjoy these new features!Note: The app adopts a canary release strategy, so the update time will differ in different regions.Do you like our App's new look? Tell us in the comments!🤩
Only point 2 concerns me. Do we need to have a new fw of cam to support this? Can you elaborate further?And can we have some screenshot pls? Thanks.
