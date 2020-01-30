Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Just yesterday I purchased my 1st ever Reolink Camera. An E1 Zoom, so I'm still finding my way around the app, and how it works.I have a few initial "issues" I'd like to see improved upon, but leaving those aside for a moment, I have a very simple and basic question.With some other brand indoor WiFi Camera's, in their app is like a power button for each camera.You press this button, the Camera's Status light goes off, as do the IR lights, as the camera is now off (to whatever extent off it)Which gives me great peace of mind in the evening that cameras are not watching indoors when we are home.However, in the Reolink App for my new E1 Zoom I can't find any simple off button.There is just, what looks like a Play/Pause button, but if I press pause, the Camera Status light is still on, and the IR lights still go on and off depending on the room darkness.As it's for indoors, there must be some "power button" in the app I can't find yet?Can someone help please as I'm not really comfortable with this camera still being so active when I wish privacy at home.Thank you
Just as a little update.I went into the Reolink app, pressed the PAUSE button II which seems to stop the live feed.They exited the app.However, when I move in the room, I still get notifications that movement has been detected.So the camera is not off at all.Despite looking everywhere I can't seem to find a camera off button, which is odd, esp for an indoor camera as I would have thought an on/off button would have been one of the 1st things you saw when opening the app.Perhaps I'm being dumb, and just not seeing it !
Was my question too complicated as had no reply?I'll change the question.How can we be sure, and what can we do, to be sure our E1 Zoom indoor camera is off and not recording my family when we are home in the same room as the camera?Is there some setting or way to know it's off, seems silly yo have to unplug it every time we are at home.
Hello Customer, sorry to tell you that for now, there isn't a button/icon that can turn the camera off. But you can make the camera not record by setting the Motion Detection area to 'None', then the camera will not record any more or send you the notification, here is how to do that https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360018950413-Set-up-Motion-Detection-Zones-via-Reolink-App?source=search
Hi there,I just received my Reolink E1 Pro. I also am looking for the on/off button. Did you happen to know if it does have a switch. Right now I'm just pausing the live feed and reduced the motion sensitivity. But I'm thinking of unplugging it during the time I'm home. I also don't want it to eat up on my wifi data if it does that?
@user_731589111668879_731589111668879 Use the scene mode as described in https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360026049414-What-is-Scene-Mode-and-How-to-Set-the-Scene-Mode-for-Your-Cameras-on-Reolink-App/?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0bunBhD9ARIsAAZl0E3-w7Yv_wnqE9ejSf4F08sBgdQVk15BP6MTCjQk-0hF4grTh9-VNJQaAliCEALw_wcB
