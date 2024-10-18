Reolink updates
Are we ever going to get proper Google Home integration for the doorbell?Right now, a doorbell press does nothing. It does not automatically appear on Google displays, and while it appears as a starter/trigger in Google home to use to start automations, does nothing from testing (as if never pushed).I don't have an Alexa display to test if it works for Amazon, but I know the doorbell press button works fine to start a routine in Alexa. That much I've tested, so it seems fully possible but not fully baked with Google.This is really defeating the purpose of a smart doorbell when the video feed doesn't load when the button is pressed on all smart displays; and you can't even use it to trigger an automation (like when pressed cast to x device at least). This has been a thing for over a year now pointed out, https://community.reolink.com/topic/5430/doorbell-first-new-firmware-support-more-smart-home-features-onvif-with-two-way-audio/41?lang=en-US&page=3, and maybe/looking into, but nothing solved with it or formal response why its still broken for only Google over a year later. It's smart doorbell 101 stuff IMO.
@jk1211_705377705345248 Check new fw at Reolink Download Center.
@joseph_1979 Im on the newest firmware that exists, none of the mentioned works still. It's some back end issue in the integration between Reolink and Google (as Alexa works)It's never worked. Reolink acknowledged (Lorenz from Reolink) in the above thread it wasn't working when I asked a year ago. This is nuts basic doorbell smart home stuff still doesnt work after a year later; lie a doorbell press displaying on your Google smart displays/TV.
@jk1211_705377705345248 We are still seeking the best way to support this feature on Google Home. If there is any other news, we will let you know.
