Hey everybody!The latest firmware for both wired and battery doorbells is available. Firmware for battery doorbells will be prompted today, so you'll need to check for updates and install it manually. Firmware for PoE/Wi-Fi doorbells requires manual updates from the Download Center, which has two versions for each doorbell. Please check the notes to download the one that suits your needs. The latest version v3.0.0.4110_2410111120 is for standalone use only, but if you've accidentally updated your doorbell to this version, you can downgrade to the previous version (v3.0.0.3308_2407315183). See the detailed updates:● Support for Halloween-themed Quick Replies (This feature is only available on standalone cameras, not via Hub/NVR).● Reolink Chime silent mode integration. Doorbells will remain silent for the scheduled period (30min/1h/2h/6h/12h).● Integrate device sharing function.● Add AI vehicle detection.Download the new firmware: https://reolink.club/DownloadCenter-Com6How to set up Quick Reply: https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/11613139933465-How-to-Set-up-Quick-Reply-via-Reolink-App/
