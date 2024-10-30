Reolink updates
I just changed over from a Ring doorbell to the Reolink WiFi version and the one thing that's missing for me at least is a chime sound of Dogs barking. Can this be added to the Reolink Chimes as the Dogs Barking chime sound on the Ring doorbell saved at least two thief's from stealing my motorcycle and or the cover for it and Stopped the neighbor's Cat marking its territory ! Thanks
@mrg_694442579841256 email your request to support.
