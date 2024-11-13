Reolink updates
I have a Doorbell Battery with 2 Reolink Chime and wanted to integrate them into my Smart Home (Home Assistant). That didn't work and was told by Reolink support that I need the Smart Hub. No sooner said than done, bought. I can integrate the camera into the Smart Hub, but then I can no longer add the Reolink Chime. Adding the Chime to the camera first and then integrating it into the hub makes the Chime disconnect. Therefore, I can either integrate the Doorbell Battery with Hub into the Smart Home or I can choose to be notified when the doorbell rings.I want the Reolink Chime to work with the Doorbell Battery in the Smart Hub so that I can integrate everything into my Home Assistant.
