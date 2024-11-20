Reolink updates
Share your thoughts in the comment section! We will take notes and send them to our R&D team!credit to Zincer
@reolink-oskar In order to be in line with your competitors you need to implement actual calling feature based on VOIP or XMPP. The one implemented is merely based on push message notification. And to go the extra mile, implement face recognition. And what about IFTTT, matter and webhook? Not all customers have HA for automation and I see that IFTTT is very basic. You may include the door lock too as competitors did. There are more and more features to add. It depends on one's imagination and creativity. Just read the customers requests here, at Reddit and in facebook.
@reolink-oskar fr ee rich notifications (with option to dis able) if others can provide f ree rich notifications why not Reo link??Real call screen when door bell is pressed (what Joseph said)Option to add c ustom l ogo such as Family log o or busine ss log o rather then reo links logo.Option to upload or own sound to door bell pressed soundOption to upload our own audio files for messag es.Option to upload our own audio file for motion siren plus add an option for how long siren plays for per x movement. But have A I to determine what type of movement is Car. Person and have different audio per what movement is coming out as siren. Weather and temperatures oudoor for day with image of what weather is as overlay (taken from internet) And this isn't a feature but a request ((S TOP BA@NNING FACE. BOOK U SERS WHO CR! TICIZE Reol ink. *cr!tici sm is what makes companies to do better*))
