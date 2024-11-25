Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
While 4K and even 8K cameras are becoming popular, their benefits depend on use cases like identifying faces or license plates, but let's say for example, your field of view is wide, even 4K could miss far away objects right? Is 8K resolution overkill for home security cameras? Under what circumstances does higher resolution justify the extra bandwidth, storage, and cost?
@reolink-oskar Well, 8K cameras make it possible to capture the smallest details that 4K videos cannot see. Facilities that require bolstered security measures benefit from a 8K system.The surveillance system's particular requirements determine its feasibility. One of which is a network infrastructure that lets you stream and record large video files. 8K cameras demand a large investment in storage and bandwidth. Especially for many customers, when the current 4K systems already sufficiently meet current security needs without additional expenditure, these elements can make the upgrade to 8K unaffordable.Face recognition and LCR is already being detected by competitor with 4K cameras and so far we haven't seen these on Reolink. What are Reolink plans to introduce these detection types with the current models? Personally I prefer higher fps both in day light and at night and a higher vertical FOV. And we have issues to watch in clear mode on 4K cameras let alone the issues we encounter on 8K. Today when we switch to CLEAR mode on our smartphone, we hear the audio for a few seconds and then muted. So before you proceed to 8K ensure that all issues happening at 4K are sorted out.
@joseph_1979 Thank you for the feedback, I have taken notes and sent them to the R&D Team.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!