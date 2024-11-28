Reolink updates
Hi,I have an Argus 3 Ultra and it automatically connects to the 5 ghz network with a weak signal.If I disable the 5 ghz network on my router, it connects to the 2.4 ghz network with a very good signal.As I don't want to disable my 5 ghz network permanently, nor assign it a specific SSID, it would be nice to have the option of defining which network to use on the camera (2.4 / 5 / auto).Thank you...
@fontaineber_890033943597238 This is only available on the wired WIFI cams. Good suggestion. I suggest you to submit your request to support on support @ reolink . com
This is a common situation with modern mesh WiFi systems. There are some brands which have the ability to force a specific connection type for specific devices. Other brands, such as Netgear, let the device decide which frequency to use. If this is a significant issue, one rather inexpensive solution is to install a WiFi extender to broadcast only a 2.4G signal with a different WiFi name (SSID) than the primary WiFi system. The TP-Link RE220 currently sells for under $15 on Amazon. Plug it into the wall where it gets a good signal from the primary WiFi system and is relatively close to the Argus 3 and define a 2.4G network with a unique name.5G WiFi is affected by distance much more than 2.4G WiFi. Does this weaker signal appear to actually interfere with performance?
