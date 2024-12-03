Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Nowadays more and more cameras are integrating multiple sensors, such as PIR, Motion Sensor, thermal imaging, LiDAR, acoustic sensors and AI, to improve detection accuracy and functionality. But are they all necessarily needed for home security cameras or just an extra burden to the cost? And what’s the most essential sensor in your opinion?
Thermal as I live on a large property but you know what I would like to see? A cell 4/5g fall back for when someone tries to cut your power and internet. All of this is useless if someone cuts your power and internet and your system nvr/cameras can't alert out.
@user_736098558853348_736098558853348 way back I suggested to add heart beat packets between the camera and the P2P servers/NVR. In the event of x consecutive failed HBs, the user is alerted through an email or push notification. As you stated this is of utmost important.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!