I've recently installed a Reolink system - NVR, four outdoor cameras, and a video doorbell. Overall, I am completely satisfied with the bang for the buck!However, I must admit that I am a bit disappointed with the video doorbell. But before I write it off, I wonder if there are some settings that I can adjust that may help.I know that the manual clearly states that quality will suffer if the camera is not in the same lighting as where the camera is pointed. So, I understand that my setup won't be perfect because I have a fairly large porch overhang, which changes the lighting of where the doorbell is installed versus where the doorbell is viewing. But the image is basically completely unusable.However, our 10 year old Vivint doorbell camera had 10x better picture quality than this brand new Reolink. I suspect it is something that I can (hopefully) fix via settings!Please help!Thanks
