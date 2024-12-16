Reolink updates
Not sure if anyone has already asked this question. I've recently bought a ColorX CX810. Picture with decent light is amazing and I'm impressed. However, if the camera needs a little more light you would have to enable the spotlight (at whatever light level it needs).If you want to bring attention to the fact that you have security cameras, then switching the spotlight on is the way to do that! However, most people want discrete security systems that don't call attention to the fact that cameras are there. I've not changed over my main camera to the CX810 because I might need to enable the spotlight if background light is slower at times and do not want to call attention to the camera. Switching to an Infrared setting would truly make these cameras more versatile. The current problem with ColorX is that you will not know if it's going to function in the location that you intend to use it in, until you've bought it and tried is out for a few months. Only then might you discover that you might need more illumination and then you are back in the "do I want everyone to know I have Reolink cameras all over the place?"PLEASE - ColorX, but also WITH Infrared lights/sensor like all normal range of cameras have.
@colin-grimshaw_430254205366491 You might consider to add an IR illuminator.
