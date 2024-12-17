Reolink updates
Could someone please update me on the status for native Apple Silicon support for the Reolink Client for Apple Macintosh ?The Reolink website lists version: 8.17.8, Updated: Sept. 24, 2024 as the current release for Mac. This is an intel binary, not Apple Silicon native. Is anyone aware of plans to update this to a universal binary app ?Any advice on this would be greatly appreciated.
